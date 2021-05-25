ITBP constable plays Kesari's Teri Mitti tune on a saxophone as a tribute to COVID 19 Warriors; VIRAL VIDEO

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, many frontline workers like doctors, medical personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. Paying a heartfelt tribute, an ITBP constable played Akshay Kumar's song Teri Mitti and remembered them.

The COVID 19 second wave has hit India a few months back and amid it, several frontline workers have been doing their bit to save the lives of millions of patients. However, many of the COVID 19 warriors have themselves succumbed to the virus and it has left their family members heartbroken. Amid this, an ITBP constable paid a heartfelt tribute to all the fallen Corona warriors by playing Akshay Kumar's Kesari's song Teri Mitti on a saxophone and left the internet emotional.

In a video shared by the ITBP official Twitter handle, we can see Constable Mujammal Haque playing the whole song by B Praak, Teri Mitti on his saxophone. With a pious expression on his face, the constable played his tribute to all the fallen heroes amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The ITBP constable can be seen in his uniform as he performs the tune for all those who lost their lives in the line of duty amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look:

तेरी मिट्टी में मिल जावां.. कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल मुजम्मल हक़, आईटीबीपी का नमन। Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to all fallen #CoronaWarriors with a tune on Saxophone. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/hh1X6ooBEE — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 24, 2021

As soon as the video went viral, netizens began reacting to it. A user wrote, "EVERY PATRIOTIC & NATIONALIST IS A SOLDIER, A WARRIOR! May God give us strength to do every little bit we can for our भारत माँ." Another wrote, "It's very Emotional tune." Many hailed the ITBP constable in the tweets as the video impressed netizens.

Amid the pandemic, the ITBP personnel have been sharing videos of their officers trying to spread positivity on social media amid the deadly second wave. While the death toll crossed 3 Lakh in total, the COVID 19 vaccination also has been ramped up to help combat the deadly virus. Even stars are coming forward to help out people amid the pandemic. Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and more have been amplifying calls for help by people in need.

Credits :ITBP Twitter

