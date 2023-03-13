It's a wrap for Sweet Home season 2 and 3; Actress Go Min Si shares update on Instagram

Actress Go Min Si recently took to Instagram and shared the news of the official conclusion of filming for season two and three of Sweet Home. Sweet Home’s first season was released in 2020. The show starred Song Kang, Lee in Wook and Go Min Si among others. Sweet Home follows Cha Hyun Soo who is on his way to start afresh following his family’s accidental demise. Soon after his moving in, things get a little eerie at Cha Hyun Soo’s apartment and the weirdness starts spreading throughout the nation. As humans transition into monsters, residents around Cha Hyun Soo fight to survive.

Sweet Home was a massive commercial success and went on to become one of Netlix’s most-watched series ever. The show’s conspicuous success led to the renewal of Sweet Home for two more seasons in mid-2022. The show’s success can essentially be attributed to its excellent storyline, phenomenal direction and brilliant acting. The show’s lead Song Kang had previously worked in ‘Love Alarm’ that massively contributed to his popularity. His role in the show established him as a promising actor. The entire cast lineup for ‘Sweet Home’ had a variety of talented actors. Go Min Si, for starters, had previously been a part of Song Kang starrer ‘Love Alarm’.

Prior to ‘Sweet Home’, Go Min Si was seen in ‘Love Alarm’ where she played the role of Park Gul Mi, an envious cousin of Kim Jo Jo, the protagonist. ‘Sweet Home’s massive success greatly contributed to Go Min Si’s popularity. Following the release of ‘Sweet Home’, Go Min Si was seen in ‘Youth of May’ alongside Lee Do Hyun. Go Min Si’s role in ‘Youth of May’ cemented her image as a promising actress. The show was also loved for Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si’s effortless chemistry.

Last year, Go Min Si reunited with her ‘Youth of May’ co-star Lee Do Hyun for South Korean web series ‘Romantic Reincarnation’. Go Min Si’s work throughout her filmography so far has rewarded her with a variety of awards and accolades. For starters, Go Min Si was awarded the Excellence Award at KBS Drama Awards. Her chemistry with actor Lee Do Hyun in ‘Youth of May’ was celebrated by the KBS Drama Awards’ Best Couple Award in 2021.

