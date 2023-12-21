'It’s an honor': YG Entertainment confirms G-Dragon’s departure from the company after 17 years

On December 20, YG Entertainment officially confirmed G-Dragon's departure from the company, putting an end to speculations about his contract renewal. This decision comes in the wake of recent drug abuse allegations against G-Dragon, allegations that law enforcement has subsequently cleared him of.

G-Dragon leaves YG Entertainment: YG’s statement

YG Entertainment on December 20 released their official statement on BIGBANG’s official website about the departure of G-Dragon. In the statement YG Entertainment said;

“Hello, this is YG Entertainment,

G-Dragon was one of the representative artists of our agency, and all the time together with him since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 has been an honor.

We sincerely wish G-Dragon success on his new start.

We ask fans for lots of cheer and support.

Thank you.”

G-Dragon's contract with YG Entertainment concluded in June. During that period, YG stated, "The exclusive contract with G-Dragon has expired, and we are collaborating through a separate contract for advertising and other engagements. We intend to negotiate additional contracts when music activities resume, and YG will offer full support.”

After various transfer speculations, including links to Warner Music and Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon has maintained a low profile. Following his acquittal on drug charges, Galaxy Corporation revealed plans for a press conference, hinting at a new collaboration with G-Dragon.

There are rumors that Galaxy Corporation has been in touch with D Label, and one potential outcome might involve a joint project between G-Dragon and Daesung. Additionally, G-Dragon's new agency is set to establish its headquarters in Japan.

More about G-Dragon

Kwon Ji Yong, or G-Dragon, is a versatile South Korean artist known for his roles as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and model. After a six-year training period with YG Entertainment, he debuted as the leader and rapper of BIGBANG. G-Dragon played a key role in creating hits like Lies, Last Farewell, and Haru Haru.

His solo career took off with the successful debut album Heartbreaker, which sold over 200,000 copies and earned the Mnet Asian Music Award for Album of the Year. Despite its success, it sparked controversy, including plagiarism accusations.

G-Dragon collaborated with T.O.P for the 2010 album GD & TOP, producing chart-topping singles. He's renowned for influencing South Korean fashion and earning accolades for his artistic expression. In June 2023, YG Entertainment confirmed the end of G-Dragon's exclusive contract, and by December 2023, he officially parted ways with the company.

