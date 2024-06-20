Lee Je Hoon, one of South Korea’s most prominent actors, is all set for the premiere of his upcoming movie titled Escape. During an interview for the movie, the actor went on to reveal a few deets about his exciting upcoming projects. He will be starring in Signal 2 and Taxi Driver 3, expressing enthusiasm for both the shows.

Lee Je Hoon reveals his excitement for Signal 2 and Taxi Driver 3

Lee Je Hoon participated in an interview for the upcoming movie Escape, in which he briefly talked about his upcoming projects, Signal 2 and Taxi Driver 3. The new seasons of both the series have been highly anticipated by fans over the years, especially Signal, as it will be returning after 8 years. Moreover, the actor reveals that he read the beginning of Signal 2’s script, and it already blew him away. Praising the show’s writer, Kim Eun Hee, he promises that the story consists of thrilling twists that will keep the fans satisfied.

On the other hand, Lee Je Hoon has consistently starred in the lead role for both seasons of Taxi Driver, and the upcoming part is already creating anticipation among fans. The plot of the series follows a taxi driver who is a former special forces officer. He joins hands with a mysterious taxi company that attends to ‘revenge calls’ from people who seek justice for being wronged by the legal justice system. It will be interesting to witness what the upcoming season has to offer.



More about Lee Je Hoon's upcoming movie Escape

Lee Je Hoon will be making his silver screen comeback by starring in the movie Escape, scheduled to be released on July 3, 2024. The ensemble cast also includes Koo Kyo Hwan, Hong Xa Bin, Song Kang, and more.

The story follows a North Korean soldier, Kyu Nam, who plans on escaping to the North Side. However, he is caught while stopping a common soldier from escaping. An army major recognizes Kyu Nam and makes him a hero instead, halting every possibility of his escape.

The movie is directed by Lee Jong Pil, who previously created Samjin Company English Class, The Sound of a Flower, Oh My Captain, and more.



