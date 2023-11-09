'It's fascinating...': Park Seo Joon reflects on Hollywood debut with The Marvels alongside Brie Larson

On November 4, the highly-anticipated MCU blockbuster of the year, The Marvels, directed by renowned Nia DaCosta, treated fans to a video titled The Marvels Assemble! on the YouTube channel MarvelKorea. In this brief video, the cast, which includes actor Park Seo Joon, shared their thoughts and emotions in anticipation of the movie's premiere.

Park Seo Joon shares his thoughts on being part of MCU

Park Seo Joon has made his very first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the film The Marvels. Notably, Park Seo Joon takes on the role of Prince Yan, a character who makes a powerful and brief appearance in the trailer. Actor Park Seo Joon also opened up about his journey as a new member of the MCU, expressing, "It's fascinating to me as well that I'm a part of this movie," and he added, "Everything is just very surprising to me." Fans of both the actor and the Marvel Universe can look forward to his significant presence in the film, which is generating excitement and anticipation.

The leading actor, Brie Larson, revealed that she considers Park Seo Joon to be the "most famous person" she has ever collaborated with in her career. All in all with the addition of one of the most popular actor from South Korea Park Seo Joon, the upcoming film The Marvels promises a talented ensemble through the cast.

More about The Marvels

The Marvels unfolds a story in which Captain Marvel Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a guardian of space, encounters challenges as her powers lead to her switching places with Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel. This film ushers in a fresh team dynamic on a grand scale, accompanied by unique action sequences.

Park Seo Joon portrays the character of Prince Yan from the planet Aladna, where communication is achieved through singing and rhyming. On this planet, traditionally, only women could choose their partners, but Prince Yan abolished this tradition.

In the comics, Prince Yan and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) share a wedding. Park Seo Joon's new look in the latest trailer has generated excitement among his fans. The film was released on November 8 in South Korea, and while fans may have wished to see more of Park Seo Joon who has less screen time despite his significant role, they are mostly cheerful for his Hollywood debut.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon transforms into Prince Yan with unique look for The Marvels; FIRST dialogue teased