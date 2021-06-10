It's Khoon, Paseena..aur Climax for Karan Tacker as he drops mind blowing still from ‘Special Ops’

'Rang Badalti Odhani' actor Karan Tacker is known to make a presence on Instagram quite frequently. Yet again, the actor has shared a really nice picture.

‘Nach Baliye 8’ and ‘The Voice’ host Karan Tacker is a brilliant actor that he proved to the world in the web series ‘Special Ops’. Recently, Karan posted a picture of himself on Instagram that seems to be a still from his hit web series. Karan captioned the picture as: “Khoon , paseena..aur climax. #SpecialOps #throwback” and the fans are going gaga over his look with a bloody face and gun in his hands. Fans commented on his photo and one of the fans wrote, “The patriotic side of Our very own Tacker aka Farooq Ali”, while another wrote, “U rocked it Farooq Ali proud of you”.

Meanwhile, rumors have been rife that the actor is dating the ‘Bandish Bandit’ star, Shreya Chaudhary. Shreya took to her Instagram and posted a birthday wish for rumored beau Karan Tacker with a picture in which she can be seen hugging him and wrote “Happy birthday love@karantacker #11th May”. As per the reports by Hindustan Times, Karan and Sherya have been together Since 2019. They go to the same boxing class and after some PDA on social media, they made a public appearance together earlier in 2021. Reportedly, both are planning to tie the knot in December however, they haven't publicly announced the news.

Take a look at Karan Tacker’s Instagram post-

On the work front, Karan Tacker was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s web series ‘Special Ops’. The series has been renewed for Season 2. In the past, Karan has appeared in shows like ‘Love Ne Mila Di Jodi’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Punar Vivah’, ‘Sarojini- Ek Nayi Pehal’.

Also Read: Karan Tacker moves to Lonavala with family as five people in his Mumbai building test positive for COVID 19

Credits :Karan Tacker Instagram

Share your comment ×