'It's knockout time' says Shibani Dandekar as beau Farhan Akhtar announces Toofaan’s release date

Shibani Dandekar has taken to social media to root for Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal starrer Toofaan. The film is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Popular star Shibani Dandekar has gone ahead to root for her beau Farhan Akhtar's upcoming OTT release Toofaan as its premiere date was announced today. The film, which stars Farhan as a gangster-turned-boxer along with Mrunal Thakur, is all set to drop on Prime Video on July 16, 2021. Shibani, who often hails Farhan on his work related posts, took to her social media handle to express her excitement as Toofaan's release date was unveiled with a new and intriguing poster.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani dropped Farhan's new poster and wrote, "LOVES ON .. it’s knockout time! CANNOT WAIT! TOOFAAN releasing worldwide on 16th July only on @primevideoin #ToofaanOnPrime." The poster showcased Farhan's look as a boxer in the ring. The film's story revolves around an orphaned man named Ajju, who is born in Mumbai's Dongri and grows up to be a local goon. However, his life changes after a girl named Ananya comes into his life and inspires him to become a boxer.

As Shibani shared the poster and expressed her excitement for Farhan's upcoming film Toofaan, fans too began reacting to her post. A fan wrote, "Winner all the way." Another wrote, "Eagerly waiting."

When the teaser of the film was released back in March 2021, Shibani had hailed the same and expressed her support. Toofaan also stars Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role apart from Farhan and Mrunal. It is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar. It will start streaming on July 16, 2021, on Prime Video.

