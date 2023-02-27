‘It’s my Oppa’ says Lee Bo Young as she opens up about equation with husband Ji Sung and calls him a mentor

Actress Lee Bo Young was recently interviewed by the Korean news company Wikitree. The interview went back and forth between her latest release ‘Agency’ and her learnings and insights vis-a-vis the same. When asked about her mentor, Lee Bo Young excitedly said, “It's my Oppa”. The actress then continued to talk about her husband, actor Ji Sung and shared how she looks up to him for any advice she needs. The actress also added that her husband understands her effortlessly.

‘Agency’ star Lee Bo Young married actor Ji Sung in 2013 after several years of dating. Following their first meeting on the sets of ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’ in 2004, the then co-stars started seeing each other. Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung had both confirmed their relationship via handwritten letters addressed to their respective fans that were uploaded on their official fan sites. The couple has two children and is one of the most beloved celebrity couples in South Korea.

About Lee Bo Young

Lee Bo Young is one of South Korea’s finest actresses. With her latest release ‘Agency’, the actress made a phenomenal comeback. The show premiered in early January and narrates the story of an ambitious woman who works her way up to becoming the first female executive in the advertising agency she works at. The empowering story of a woman who decides to fight against all odds to acquire her desired position at work was relatable for many viewers. The show received high ratings and was praised for its plot and Lee Bo Young’s brilliant portrayal of Go Ah In.

Initially wanting to be a news presenter, Lee Bo Young started her career by making it one of the fifteen people that were chosen by MBC as part of their highly competitive yearly recruitment drive. She briefly worked as a model before finally choosing acting as her full-time profession. Her role as an antagonist in ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’ established her as a promising actor following which she became a face of some of the most popular Korean dramas of all time and is still continuing to do so.