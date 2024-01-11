It’s OFFICIAL: No change in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2’s release date

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, helmed by Sukumar, continues the tale from where its predecessor, the 2021 action drama film Pushpa: The Rise ended.

The makers of the film had revealed in September last year that the film will hit the silver screens on Independence Day 2024. However, the arrest of Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in December, 2023 led to speculations that the release date might be pushed.

Makers confirm there is no change in Pushpa 2’s release date

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule took to their social media to wish director Sukumar on his 54th birthday. They also debunked rumors of the release date being postponed in the captions where they made the message loud and clear: ‘Grand Release Worldwide on 15th Aug. 2024’

Check out the post shared by the makers below:

More about Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s arrest

The arrest of Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari came as a major setback to the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor portrayed the role of Keshav, Pushpa’s sidekick, in the first part and is said to have crucial portions in the sequel as well.

Although initially the makers tried filming portions with a body double, it did not pan out as they hoped it would. Eventually, it was reported that the makers were willing to spend the bail amount of 15 lakhs, making it the first ever incident in Telugu cinema where an actor is released on bail for the completion of the shoot.

Advertisement

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa, which was released at a time when people were still reluctant to go back to the theaters due to the pandemic, was a blockbuster success. The film, to an extent, can be credited with bringing back the audience to the silver screen. The 2021 film received critical and commercial success and even earned Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for their contribution in the film.

Pushpa 2 marks the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sukumar after the Arya franchise and the film’s sequel. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and many more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the film’s camera while Ruben and Karthika Srinivas are in-charge of the film’s editing. It is understood that the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

ALSO READ: Did you know that makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 planned to complete shoot with a dupe of Jagadeesh post his arrest?