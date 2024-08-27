‘IT'S OK TO REST’: Why are ENHYPEN fans asking for no more comebacks? Know demands from company amid members' injuries

ENHYPEN fans have mobilized in a strong show of support, trending the hashtag #LetEnhypenRest along with messages like “IT'S OK TO REST, IT'S OK TO SAY NO, IT'S OK TO STAY HOME” to advocate for a break for the group. The call for rest intensified on August 24, 2024, when BELIFT LAB revealed that Jay would be absent from activities due to the flu. This announcement came amidst their ongoing concert series in Nagoya, Japan, where both Jay and Jake were missing, forcing the group to perform as a five-member unit.

The sight of only five out of seven members on stage alarmed fans, who quickly realized that the group's schedule might be taking a toll. Observers noted that the remaining members appeared visibly drained during their performance, suggesting they were being pushed beyond their limits. Since the release of their album ORANGE BLOOD in mid-2023, ENHYPEN has maintained a grueling schedule, with constant performances and tours worldwide and minimal breaks. This relentless pace has left the members with little time to rest or recuperate, sparking increasing concern among their fanbase.

The simultaneous absence of two members from a concert was the tipping point for fans, prompting them to speak out against the group's management. They are now demanding that ENHYPEN be given the rest they urgently need and deserve, hoping their unified protest will prompt changes to the group's demanding schedule. Fans are advocating for a break for all the members, expressing that they are willing to go without new music or comebacks for a while if it means the members can rest and recover.

Advertisement

ENHYPEN has previously spoken about experiencing burnout due to their hectic schedule. In June of this year, they launched their FATE PLUS world tour, which included five stops in Japan: Saitama, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Aichi, and Miyagi. During their Saitama show, the members filmed some behind-the-scenes content. In an interview that followed, they were asked about their plans for after the tour.

The members responded with a desire for simple pleasures, such as eating and sleeping together. When asked about their ideal travel destination, Jay mentioned that a nearby location would be preferable. He emphasized that their main wish for a trip was to enjoy meals together and get ample rest. Niki added that they would prefer to do so without cameras intruding, while Jake agreed that such basic, unburdened moments would be more than enough for them.

The interview clip went viral on social media, leaving fans heartbroken. Many took to calling out BELIFT Lab and HYBE for their mismanagement of the group, highlighting how the members' simple wish to rest without cameras intruding was a sign of their exhaustion and neglect.

Advertisement

On August 25, Jay took to Weverse to reassure fans, announcing that he was feeling better after resting and taking the necessary medications. While this update provided some relief, fans remain resolute in their demand that the entire group be given a break once the FATE PLUS Japan tour concludes. They are committed to ensuring ENHYPEN receives the rest they truly deserve.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN’s Jay to miss group’s upcoming Japan concert on August 24, 25 after coming down with flu; details