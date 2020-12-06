It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Kingdom find a spot on the New York Times' Best International Shows of 2020 list

The New York Times released a list of Best International Show of 2020. The list featured two Korean dramas. This includes It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Kingdom.

This year, a number of K-dramas had the world's attention. From Crash Landing On You to The King: Eternal Monarch and the soon-to-conclude Start-Up, a slew of shows became the talk of the (digital) town at some point through the year. With the year approaching an end, the New York Times has now released a list of Best International Shows of 2020 featuring two Korean dramas. This includes Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Ju Ji Hoon's Kingdom.

Describing the series in the list, the international publication writes, "Making it work is a mesmerizing performance by Seo Ye-ji as the writer, who’s both Cinderella and evil stepmother." Interestingly, Seo Ye Ji received the Best Artist Award at the Asia Artist Awards this year. As for Kingdom, which aired its second season this year, the publication puts it on the likes of Train to Busan and Peninsula and writes, "This spirited mix of fast-moving monsters and royal skulduggery puts South Korea at the forefront of the action-zombie genre."

Others on the list include Belgravia, The Bureau, For Sama, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, My Brilliant Friend, Patria, Mystery Road and Temple. The outlet also shared a list of best shows of the year. This includes shows like Better Call Saul, Better Things and Normal People among several other shows.

Credits :New York Times

