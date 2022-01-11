‘Its Okay to Not Be Okay’ star Oh Jung Se in talks to join ‘Sweet Home 2’? Agency responds

On January 11, a production official said that Oh Jung Se may join the main cast of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Home 2’. While he was not a part of the first season, if he confirms his role, he will be introduced as a new character in the series. However, his agency said, “Nothing has been decided regarding the appearance of 'Sweet Home 2'."

‘Sweet Home' is an apocalyptic creature that depicts the bizarre story of Song Kang (Cha Hyun Soo), a lonely high school student, who lost his family and moved to an apartment complex. It was based on the original webtoon of the same name. In Season 1, Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Nam Hee, Go Min Si, and Park Kyu Young were in the main cast.

It debuted on December 18, 2020 and was loved by 22 million paid subscription households worldwide during the first four weeks of its release. It stood shoulder to shoulder with local original works released by Netflix at the same time, such as 'Alice in Borderland' (18 million), 'Selena' (25 million) and 'Today's Christmas' (26 million).

Oh Jung Se announced a pleasant start to the new year with the success of the TV Chosun weekend drama 'Uncle', which was the first title role since his debut. It recorded its highest viewership rating of 8.8% (based on paid households in the Nielsen Korea metropolitan area) and was on the verge of breaking through 9%.

