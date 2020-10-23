  1. Home
It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji in talks to play lead on OCN’s Island; Wins BIG at Buil Film Awards

Seo Ye Ji recently landed a role in OCN’s upcoming drama show Island. The actress also won an award at Buil Film Awards yesterday.
October 23, 2020
It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji recently started work on a new project! On October 23, an industry representative via Soompi, reported that the actress will star in the new OCN drama “Island” (working title). In response to the report, a source from her agency Gold Medalist then commented and said: “Seo Ye Ji received an offer to star in Island and is reviewing [the offer].”

 

It's Okay to Not Be Okay alum’s Island is reportedly a drama about secrets on Jeju Island and goblins that are aiming to destroy humans. Seo Ye Ji has been offered the role of Won Mi Ho, the daughter of a rich family, who is being targeted by the goblins. OCN’s Island will reportedly be a 10-episode drama premiering in the first half of 2021.

 

Apart from new projects, yesterday, Seo Ye Ji also received the Popular Star Award (Female) by Buil Film Awards for her performance in By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture. If you missed it, the award ceremony was held at the Bexco Auditorium in Busan during the 25th Busan International Film Festival, which began the day before. The awards are hosted by the newspaper Busan Ilbo.

 

House of Hummingbird was named Best Film and also received the Best Screenplay trophy. The Best Actor award went to Lee Byung Hun for his performance in The Man Standing Next while Jung Yu Mi took the Best Actress award for her acting in Kim Ji-Young, Born 1982.

 

Credits :Soompi

