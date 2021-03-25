It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji's big screen comeback Memory of Tomorrow teases release in April

Seo Ye Ji is going to be back in theatres soon with her upcoming film.

"Memory of Tomorrow" (literal title), which is confirmed to be released next month, is a mystery thriller following a woman’s desperate fight to uncover the truth about her past. This is the first work of director Seo Yoo Min from the Korean Film Academy and would be addressing post-traumatic memory loss.

The poster that was released foretells the confrontation between our main characters Su Jin, played by Seo Ye Ji, and her husband Ji Hoon, played by Kim Kang Woo. Kim Kang Woo's cool appearance, looking like an attentive and caring husband, amplifies curiosity about Ji Hoon's true appearance in Su Jin's lost memories. Seo Ye Ji's expression, confronting the visions of the future to find the lost memories due to an accident, contrasts greatly with Kim Kang Woo's mysterious vibe, raising a sense of tension.

The movie featuring the chemistry between Seo Ye Ji who proved her ability to work with unusual characters in "Save Me" and "It's Okay To Not Be Okay" and Kim Kang Woo who has shown proficiency in both positive and negative roles in works like "New Year Blues", "The Vanished" and "The Taste of Money" is ushering the birth of a brand new thriller that we guarantee, you’ve never seen before.

Are you excited for Seo Ye Ji's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

