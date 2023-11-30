It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Hotel Del Luna, Record Of Youth and more; pick the best K-drama for fashion lovers

Korean dramas bring together unique themes and stories that surpass expectations. Alongside the fantastic storylines and talented actors, there's another element that fans adore – the fashion! Whether it's the main or supporting characters, some K-dramas showcase on-screen personalities with stunning outfits that leave everyone a bit envious of their wardrobes. It's a fun aspect of K-dramas that resonates with the audience long after the show ends.

K-dramas and fashion are inseparable, and if there's any doubt about it, just take a look at the characters' designer outfits, which range from casual and comfortable to chic and stylish. Yet, in certain cases, fashion isn't just a tool to enhance a character's appearance—it becomes a vibrant and integral setting in its own right.

K-drama for fashion lovers

From It's Okay To Not Be Okay where Seo Yeo Ji flaunts her beautiful outfits that not only complement but enhance her character to Record Of Youth, which is literally set in the fashion and modeling industry. Fashion in K-dramas is consistently a delightful blend, adding an extra layer of enjoyment. It enhances the viewing experience, making it even more enjoyable to witness characters adorned in designer outfits and trendy styles that often become instant viral sensations.

However, dramas like Now We Are Breaking Up elevate the fashion element to a whole new level. By centering the plot around the fashion industry, viewers are treated to a unique glimpse into the exciting world of fashion through the lens of romance, fantasy, or thriller narratives.

And not to mention IU's fashion in Hotel Del Luna. IU rocks over 100 outfits in the fantasy drama, switching up her look every seven minutes on average. Channeling the best trends from the past millennium, IU gives her otherworldly character a fashion sense like nothing we've ever seen. Man Wol exudes glamor, grace, and an ethereal vibe, almost like a goddess.

Hence, for everyone who can't help but swoon over a beautiful outfit, pick the best K-drama for fashion lovers.

