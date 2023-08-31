'It's so good': New remix of Rush by Stray Kids' Hyunjin, Troye Sivan, and PinkPantheress releases worldwide

Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Troye Sivan finally dropped their highly anticipated song Rush on August 31 (KST). The 5-Star singer confirmed participating in the remix version of the song Rush alongside PinkPantheress previously. Fans can not seem to keep calm as the Australian pop singer has been teasing a collaboration project for a while now.

Rush by Stray Kids' Hyunjin, Troye Sivan, and PinkPantheress released worldwide

On August 30, Troye Sivan confirmed the collaboration with Hyunjin and PinkPantheress for the remix of his latest digital single. He shared a TikTok video on his Instagram Stories which said, "RUSH FT PINKPANTHERESS + HYUNJIN OF STRAY KIDS IS COMING". This song was originally released in July and will be a part of Troye Sivan's album Something To Give Each Other coming in October. As the remix of the song is out and available for all the K-pop fans to hear, they are finally enjoying the song. All three artists are heard harmonizing in the remix making the song even more addictive as fans took to the X app (formerly Twitter) to show their excitement for the song. Highlighting Hyunjin's part "It's so good, it's so good", listeners agree that his sultry vocals and smooth falsettos are indeed very good.

More about Hyunjin and Troye Sivan's collaboration

The Maniac singer first met Troye Sivan at a fashion show in France in May this year and went viral for their interaction among the fans. In June, A spoiler from the original song was shared before its release, and fans of Stray Kids displayed their editing skills through this song featuring Hyunjin's striking visuals on TikTok. The YOUTH singer stumbled upon it asking fans, "Anyone know how to reach this man". The artists had already met before which led to many speculations and rumors about a collaboration. Troye Sivan has appreciated the Stray Kids member for his sweet personality calling him a talented dancer as well. Later PinkPantheress revealed that she was joining the Angel Baby singer for a remix and started following Hyunjin on Instagram. Fans were convinced that something was up and shared all the theories about it on social media.

