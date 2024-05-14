It’s straight-up copying’: NewJeans’ performance directors accuse ILLIT of plagiarising Lucky Girl Syndrome choreography

NewJeans and ILLIT have been unexpectedly entangled in the HYBE-ADOR conflict since the beginning. Previously ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin accused ILLIT of copying NewJeans’ chreogrpahy. Later the members’ parents also echoed the CEO on multiple occasions. Now, two of their performance directors have also come forward with similar allegations against ILLIT.

NewJeans' performance directors accuse ILLIT of copying group's choreography on Lucky Girl Syndrome and latest commercial ads

On May 13, Kim Eun Ju, a performance director of NewJeans posted an Instagram story, indirectly accusing ILLIT, the BELIFT LAB group of choreography plagiarism. She penned, “For real? Even the ads’ choreography? Can we call this a coincidence? I have been holding it in for so long, sure there can be similarities. But, usually, when someone takes a reference from someone they at least modify it out of courtesy. But this one is just straight-up copying.”

According to the netizen, her Instagram update was directed towards the alleged ‘uncanny’ similarities between ILLIT’s recent commercial appearance and NewJeans’ previous choreography.

In addition, another NewJeans choreographer named BLACK.Q also shared a similar story on his Instagram. He wrote, "I have been holding back all this time, thinking no way this happened. But to go as far as copying choreography for commercial ads, it's just too much. The way someone's hard work is blatantly appropriated is not easy at all."

Netizens think his post also subtly mentioned ILLIT’s Lucky Girl Syndrome, a B-side track from their debut album SUPER REAL ME, which has been accused of copying NewJeans’ dance moves.

More about NewJeand and ILLIT's unexpected 'involvement' in HYBE-ADOR feud

Since ILLIT’s debut, there has been much buzz about them copying NewJeans. When the ADOR’s feud began with HYBE, the CEO Min Hee Jin also blamed the group’s plagiarism as her primary reason for planning to usurp management rights from the agency.

She accused HYBE and its subsidiary BELIFT LAB of working together to copy NewJeans’ choreographies, concept photos, costumes, and more. The performance directors’ Instagram stories only fuel the ongoing controversy.

Meanwhile, the conflict stemmed when HYBE found out Min Hee Jin had been orchestrating to separate ADOR from them, using NewJeans as her ‘leverage’. From invoking an audit to launching an investigation, the agency has been trying everything to make her step down as the CEO of ADOR.

She also bombarded HYBE with a string of allegations against them. The feud sent a shockwave through the K-pop industry, with many unexpected turns and twists.

As of now, the first round of court hearings is scheduled for May 17, when Min Hee Jin’s future with ADOR and HYBE will be decided.

