It's tough losing your parents: Ajay Devgn talks about his dad's demise on Bear Grylls' Into The Wild

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be soon seen in the survival skills-based reality show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The episode with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn will stream on October 22 on discovery+. Viewers will get to witness Ajay and Bear Grylls’s expedition to the Indian Ocean, braving sharks and harsh weather conditions, before they move towards uninhabited islands. Apart from putting his survival skills to the test, the Singham actor will be seen opening up about losing his father. He will further talk about his journey as an action hero in Bollywood.

Remembering his late father on the show, Ajay Devgn said, “It is tough losing your parents. Because in the first 20 years of your life, you don't care for them. You think they are stupid. They don't know anything. You know everything. And by the time you have children you start realizing what a parent actually is or what they must have done. And sometimes it gets too late also.” He added, “He was suffering from Alzheimer's and a lot of injuries because of the stunts. He had to go through glass once when he was young, and he had 45 stitches on his head because that time glass break was real glass break.”

Furthermore, Ajay also talked about his journey as an action hero and doing stunts in films sans any harnesses or crash mats. The actor said that he has done a lot of stunts as when he started his acting career, there were no harnesses. Ajay also remembered breaking ankles or some of the other body parts as they jumped from a height of 30 to 40 feet and land on boxes. “So we used to do the real stuff,” said the actor.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn says 'this is not a game' as he faces survival challenge in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls teaser