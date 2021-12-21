ITZY achieves THIS new milestone with ‘WANNABE’ music video

JYP Entertainment’s girl group ITZY has achieved a new milestone in their career, with the music video for their hit song WANNABE reaching 400 million views on YouTube on December 21, 2021. This is not only a first in their career but also makes ITZY the first among 4th generation K-pop groups to reach this mark. Additionally, WANNABE is the fastest song by JYP Entertainment’s girl groups to reach this milestone.

The music video for the song from ITZY’s second mini album, IT’z ME, was released on March 9, 2020, meaning that it took just over one year, nine months, and 11 days for the video to surpass 400 million views.

The group took to their official Twitter account to share the news.

The song is a powerful anthem conveying the message of showing one’s true self, without paying heed to the judgement passed by others. WANNABE is also known for its iconic shoulder choreography, which went on to become a viral dance challenge, as well as its dance break.

ITZY’s other music videos are not far behind. LOCO, the title track from their first regular album, currently exceeds 100 million views, along with the videos for Not Shy, and MAFIA (In the Morning). The music video for their debut song, DALLA DALLA, as well as the video for ICY, are sitting at over 200 million views each.

ITZY is set to debut in Japan with their Japanese album, IT’z ITZY, on December 22, 2021. While you wait for their Japanese debut, watch the riveting music video for WANNABE, again, below:

Congratulations to ITZY!

