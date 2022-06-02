ITZY announces July comeback with ‘CHECKMATE’; Drops dates & cities for first world tour

ITZY is gearing up for a very busy second half of 2022! At midnight KST on June 2, (June 1 at 8:30 pm IST), the girl group dropped multiple bits of exciting news. The girl group will be releasing their new mini album ‘CHECKMATE’ on July 15 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Later on the same day, ITZY will be starring in their very own comeback special on Mnet at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST).

The next month, ITZY will be heading off on their very first world tour! Also titled ‘CHECKMATE’, like their upcoming mini album, the world tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, with two nights of concerts (August 6 and August 7).

Following this, ITZY will head to the United States to continue their tour, visiting eight different cities through the months of October and November. ITZY will be performing in Los Angeles on October 26, Phoenix on October 29, Dallas on November 1, Houston on November 3, Atlanta on November 5, Chicago on November 7, Boston on November 10, and New York on November 13. There is still hope for the girl group’s fans living outside of the United States, as ITZY’s agency JYP Entertainment has also teased that more tour dates will be announced sometime later.

Meanwhile, ITZY will be kicking off their teasers for ‘CHECKMATE’ beginning on June 6. With two sets of films and photos, a track list, a title poster, a sneak peek of the title song, and individual concept photos of all five members and more, ITZY’s promotions for ‘CHECKMATE’ are certain to be exciting!

Check out the poster announcing ITZY’s mini album and world tour, below:

Stay tuned for more updates about ITZY’s ‘CHECKMATE’!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy ITZY Day: Looking at 5 of the girl group’s B Side tracks on their 3rd debut anniversary