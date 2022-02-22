ITZY announces rescheduled date for first fan meeting after Lia, Yeji & Chaeryeong recover from COVID-19

ITZY has announced the rescheduled date for their first official fan meeting! ‘ITZY The 1st Fan Meeting “ITZY MIDZY, Fly!”’ will now be taking place on April 9 at 5 pm KST (1.30 pm IST) at Seoul’s Yes 24 Live Hall. The fan meeting will also be streamed live through the Beyond LIVE platform, making it possible for fans all over the world to join.

This is the group’s first fan event since their ‘Fan Party Live’ in March 2020, and their first official fan meeting since their debut in February 2019. ‘ITZY The 1st Fan Meeting “ITZY MIDZY, Fly!”’ was previously scheduled for February 19 at the same venue.

The fan meeting had originally been postponed after ITZY’s Lia tested positive for COVID-19 on February 13. Following this, fellow ITZY members Yeji and Chaeryeong also received a positive diagnosis for the virus on February 14 and 16 respectively. The rescheduled date for ITZY’s first fan meeting was announced less than two hours after the announcement of member Chaeryeong’s recovery.

JYP Entertainment announced that Lia was released from isolation on February 18, followed by Yeji on February 19, and Chaeryeong at midnight KST on February 21. According to the agency, the three members had completed the second dose of their vaccine, and received at-home treatments according to disease control authorities’ guidelines. Following the notice for Lia testing positive, JYP Entertainment had also announced that ITZY’s third anniversary ‘Birthday Party’ YouTube live broadcast scheduled for February 12 was cancelled.

