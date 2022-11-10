ITZY are all about visuals in the first group concept photo for upcoming release ‘CHESIRE’

JYP Entertainment, the agency, released a group concept photo of ITZY’s 6th mini album 'CHESIRE' on November 10th. The five members, dressed in black, showed elegance and understated charisma against the backdrop of a ballet bar. ITZY will hold a countdown talk before the album release at 5 pm on the 30th, and release the 6th mini album 'Cheshire' at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on the same day. On the day of the release, they will appear on the '2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards' (2022 Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS) and perform the new song stage for the first time.

JYP Entertainment, the agency, posted the 6th mini album 'CHESHIRE' concept film 'ITZY ‘CHESHIRE’ CONCEPT FILM #1' on ITZY's official social media handles on November 9th. In the released concept film, ITZY members exude a presence from the moment they appear. The members, who showed sophisticated styling with all-black outfits and silver accessories, radiated a unique aura with their chic eyes and poses. Then, raising one corner of their mouth and smiling, they raise curiosity towards the new concept.

ITZY:

'CHESIRE', which will be released at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on November 30th, is a new release following the 5th mini album 'CHECKMATE', which was released in July and ranked 8th on the US Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200'. ITZY is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment and consisting of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album It'z Different.

Their accolades include Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards; they are the first K-pop girl group to achieve such a ‘Rookie Grand Slam’.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BTS’ V shared Wooga Squad’s edited photo with Park Hyung Sik from vacation

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the concept photo? Let us know in the comments below.