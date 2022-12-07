ITZY breaks own first-week sales record with their latest album 'Cheshire'

According to Hanteo’s data, ITZY's sixth mini-album Cheshire registered over 275,000 sales on the very first day of its release. It further went on to make a total of 43,000 sales on its seventh day of release which makes a total of 633,248 sales in just the first week of its release which made a brand new sales record for the girl group.

5TH K-Pop girl group to surpass 600,000 album sales in first week of release

With its new milestone, ITZY becomes the fifth K-Pop girl group to make sales beyond 600,000 units in just the first week of its release, following BLACKPINK, aespa, IVE, and (G)I-DLE. Earlier this week, a Hanteo Chart revealed that Chesire made 633,248 sales in its first week of release which definitely marked a personal record for ITZY. After this milestone, ITZY goes on to become the fifth group to achieve the highest first-week sales in Hanteo history.

'Cheshire' becomes ITZY’S highest-selling album in first-week sales

'Cheshire' is now ITZY’S highest-selling album in first-week sales, surpassing the number of copies their fifth mini-album 'Checkmate' had, which accumulated over 472,000 units sold on the first day of its release.