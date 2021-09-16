ITZY confirmed to guest on Jessi's fun chat show 'Showterview' to promote first full album 'CRAZY IN LOVE'

On September 15, Jessi shared an Instagram story, revealing the next guests to feature on 'Jessi's Showterview' will be none other than ITZY! The JYP Entertainment girl group follows other guest spots by idols like MAMAMOO's Solar, Super Junior's Heechul, Sunmi, Girls' Generation's Tiffany, Dawn, HyunA, and more. For those unversed, Jessi's fun chat show involves Jessi interviewing famous celebrities and discussing their work, dreams, aspirations and some miscellaneous stuff as well.

You can check out the screenshot for Jessi's IG story below:

Meanwhile, ITZY members are all set to release their first full-length album 'CRAZY IN LOVE,' on September 24, 2021. This comes a mere six months after their last comeback, 'Guess Who,' their fourth EP. The new comeback is a far cry from the "cool and sensuous" concept they usually go for. Instead, for 'CRAZY IN LOVE' the girls are opting for a more "girl crush" vibe and we are digging it already. ITZY released new concept photos for their b-side track 'SWIPE'. The photos revealed the members wearing street style outfits, showing off a trendy yet confident style. They are fashioned like "wallpapers" and "screen-savers" for one's phone. All the members look pretty in high-end fashion, giving out funky adorable expressions.

You can check out the concept photos below:

'CRAZY IN LOVE' contains 16 tracks in total, including the instrumentals for their previously released singles. ITZY's album will be released on September 24 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). They will also hold an #OUTNOW comeback show through Naver NOW at noon KST (8:30 am IST) on November 24.

