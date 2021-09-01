ITZY confirms Japanese debut; releases a snappy comeback scheduler for ‘Crazy in Love’

JYP Entertainment announced on the morning of the 1st, "ITZY, a global girl group that is drawing attention from all over the world, will debut in the Japanese music market through Warner Music Japan.'' In response to the enthusiastic support from local fans, the Japanese digital album 'Whatz ITZY’ was released at 8:30 pm IST on August 31st.

The album contains title songs that achieved 5 consecutive hits, starting with the debut song 'Dalla Dalla', 'ICY', 'Wannabe', 'Not Shy' and 'Mafia in the Morning'. News about ITZY's Japanese debut will be released sequentially through the official site, and the first full-length album 'Crazy in Love', which will be released on September 24, has also released a comeback scheduler. Even before their Japanese debut, ITZY drew attention from various local media and entered the Twitter trend rankings.

With their previous work 'Gets Who' released on April 30th, they achieved good results, taking 6th place on the Japanese Oricon Chart Weekly Album Ranking (2021.05.17~05.23) and 5th on the Billboard Japan Download Album Chart in May along with their labelmates 2PM, TWICE, Stray Kids, In addition, ITZY heightened the comeback atmosphere by posting the scheduler image on the official SNS channel at 8:30 pm IST on August 31st, ahead of the release of the first full album 'Crazy in Love' and the title song 'Loco' on the 24th.

According to the scheduler, starting with the spoiler live on September 5th, the opening trailer on 6th, the 'Loco' concept image from 7th to 9th, the new track list on 10th, the photobook preview from 13th to 15th, and the b-side songs on 16th and 17th. Open the concept image of ‘Swipe’. Next, the album spoiler on the 20th, the music video teaser for 'Swipe' on the 21st, the music video teaser for the title song 'Loco' on 22nd and 23rd. ITZY commemorates the release of its first full-length album with extensive teasing content with all its efforts and increases the satisfaction of domestic and foreign fans.

The new song 'Loco' was written by the popular songwriting team, GALACTIKA, the group's representative song and the hit songs 'Dalla Dalla' and 'Wannabe'. ITZY, a girl group representing the fourth generation of K-pop, will release a new album 'Crazy in Love' and the title song 'Loco' after about 5 months since their last comeback at 9 AM IST on September 24th, and aim for the music industry in the second half of 2021.

ALSO READ: Weekly Newswrap: Soojin leaves (G)I-DLE, Seungri sentenced to 3 years of prison, ITZY comeback & more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.