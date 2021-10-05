ITZY debut at THIS position on Billboard’s main album chart with ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’

The face of 4th Gen K-Pop, ITZY, landed at 11th position on the Billboard main albums chart with their latest comeback ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’, an impressive feat achieved by the group, considering they were at 148th position with the mini-album ‘GUESS WHO’ released in April of 2021. ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ is ITZY’s first full-length album.

On September 26 at 8:30 PM IST, ITZY released a futuristic MV for ‘Swipe’ and we cannot stop admiring their beautiful outfits and unique choreography! WIth lyrics that indicate that they love themselves too much to settle for others in the world of internet dating and hook up culture. The unique sets, innovative transitions, eye-catching choreography and amazing expressions- the MV truly had it all. A playful anthem for all the people who love themselves!

ITZY drops the incredible and poppy MV for ‘LOCO’ from their awaited album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ and the song is definitely on repeat! Given its title, the song definitely has the ‘Latin’ feel with the moombahton beats that's mixed in with electro-pop melody. The lyrics indicate the crazy love that each member has for their loved one and would do anything to be next to them, even being a pet!

Different from the previous comebacks, this new title track has a strong theme of love, obsession and jealousy, compared to their previous comebacks having the themes of self confidence, self love etc. While they still carry on being the face of ‘girl crush’ in the 4th generation of K-Pop. This comeback has definitely allowed them to venture into new concepts.

CRAZY IN LOVE is the debut studio album by the girl group ITZY. It consists of sixteen tracks, including the lead single ‘Loco’. It was released on September 24, 2021 by JYP Entertainment. 9 tracks out of it were the main songs and each song was wrapped in a story. From a latin inspired track ‘Loco’ to a hip-hop track ‘Gas Me Up’; the album had a lot of gems.

