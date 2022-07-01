ITZY drops the exciting tracklist for upcoming comeback ‘CHECKMATE’; Revealing THIS as title track

JYP Entertainment posted an image of ITZY's 5th mini album 'CHECKMATE' tracklist on July 1. First of all, the title song is 'SNEAKERS'. It is an attractive song with an energetic melody. This summer, they plan to capture the taste of Generation Z properly. The lyrics contain a special determination to move forward freely only by following my heart and a feel-good message of 'Let's go anywhere together'.

In addition, 'Racer', 'What I Want', 'Free Fall', 'Domino', and 'Sneakers English Version' are included. A total of 7 colourful songs heralded a high-quality new album. On the other hand, ITZY will release the new mini-album 'Checkmate' at the same time all over the world on the 15th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). On the same day, Twitter Blue Room and Mnet comeback specials are also planned.

According to Oricon's announcement, ITZY was selected as the rookie artist with the highest sales in the first half of this year (counting period from December 17, last year to this month).It is the second time in history that a foreign artist other than a Japanese singer has been selected in this category. ITZY said, "We are very happy and grateful that many people have supported us. We will work hard to show you better music and performances in the future."

ITZY's Japanese debut best album 'IT'z ITZY' released in December of last year entered #4 on the Oricon weekly album chart, followed by its first single 'Voltage' released in April of this year. They will go on their first world tour starting from August 6-7 in Seoul.

