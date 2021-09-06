ITZY find love in their own eccentric ways in the new opening trailer for ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’

ITZY first unveiled the opening trailer for their first full-length album 'CRAZY IN LOVE'. JYP Entertainment posted the opening trailer for the first regular album 'Crazy in Love' on the official SNS channel of ITZY at 8:30 pm IST on September 5th and started a large-scale comeback promotion. This trailer captured the attention of ITZY, who fell in love with a sensual visual beauty. From Yeji who is immersed in cooking regardless of the messy kitchen, Yuna walking down the hallway with dogs, Lia who finds and collects only words related to love, Ryujin who spends time waiting while writing messages, and burning her artistic soul with makeup. Even Chaeryeong strongly attracted the viewers with different charms.

The rich color and energetic space setting increased the visual satisfaction, and at the end of the video, ITZY appeared dignifiedly in front of a large outdoor sign that reads 'Crazy in Love', further amplifying the curiosity about the new album. Prior to the release of the opening trailer, ITZY held a spoiler live on the official YouTube channel on the afternoon of the 5th and had time to communicate with fans around the world. We talked while looking at the released comeback poster and scheduler, watched the trailer video together, and introduced the behind-the-scenes episodes, revealing the excitement about the comeback to the fullest. Yeji and Ryujin took off their hats and made a surprise public release of a new visual, drawing a hot reaction from viewers. The members said, "Watching the teaser in real time with MIDZY (fandom name: Believe), it feels like a very new and real beginning. The trailer released today is just the beginning. I hope you look forward to the teasers that will be released in the future,” he shared with the fans.

ITZY released its first full-length album 'Crazy in Love' and the title song 'LOCO' on the 24th, after about 5 months. With the new song 'Loco', you can meet a new image of ITZY, who never loses their confidence based on their belief in themselves, and proves their fantastic chemistry through the hit songs 'DALLA DALLA' and 'WANNABE'. The third meeting with a famous music composition team, GALACTIKA, is foreshadowing the birth of another masterpiece, while ITZY's first full-length album 'Crazy in Love' and the title song 'Loco' are coming soon . It will be released at 1:00 pm on September 24th.

