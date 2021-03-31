ITZY is the first KPop group to be the new face of the popular makeup brand, Maybelline New York!

On March 31, Maybelline New York posted the reveal of their newest addition to their family ITZY. Here’s all you need to know about it!

Midzys, can we all celebrate together? ITZY is the first-ever K-Pop girl group to grace and be the faces of Maybelline New York, globally! Maybelline released a picture and a video film on their Instagram and we can’t stop swooning over how stunning each member looks! The members can be seen applying a strong red colored lipstick and other eye makeup!

Since Maybelline New York released their collaboration with ITZY, their fans, MIDZYs have been unable to stop their excitement! They’re the newest addition to the maybelline family, alongside the top-tier supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Storm Reed. ITZY members - Yeji, Lia, Charyeong, Ryujin and Yuna are also the first-ever musical act to be global ambassadors for the popular makeup brand. The group debuted in 2019 and has released some of the most catchy and incredible bops in the K-Pop industry.

Check out Maybelline New York’s posts below:

Not just their unique fashion styles, groovy choreography and vocals, but the group is also known to produce music that helps people (especially women and young girls) build inspiration, confidence and empowerment. Their songs ‘WANNABE’ and ‘All In Us’ speak a lot about self-love and motivation. In a statement released by Maybelline New York, Trisha Ayyagari, Global President said that “ITZY champions self-love, individuality, and self-expression to their fans and global community. Their energy is powerful and I am so excited to bring these voices to Maybelline!”

How excited are you to find out that ITZY now stars alongside some of the biggest faces with the most popular makeup brand? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :ITZY

