ITZY girls are confectionery enthusiasts in playful new teasers for ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’

Do you like sweets? ITZY sure seems to! The girls seem to have gotten a sweet tooth inclination as the teaser images and photobook previews for their upcoming first album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ have been released. Starting with Yeji and Lia, now continuing with Ryujin, Yuna and Chaeryeong, fun-loving teasers have been shared based on a confectionery theme.

Yeji starts them off with a call for ‘LOCO’, their title song for this alum as she picks up an old-style telephone playing with its chord while staring deeply into the camera. A heavy bass guitar riff can be heard in the background. Her photo shows Yeji in bi-coloured pigtails while she is deciding on an outfit in the other.

Lia is playing with sparkles and cake decor her intense eyes turn soft with a kind smile over the same introduction music. Her teaser photo has Lia posing in a cute chick yellow dress and she holds a spatula covered in icing in the other.

Ryujin is making adorable faces at the cake she is attempting to make as she carefully chooses what colour sparkles to add on top. Her puffed cheeks and tiny unicorn toy combined with a ‘flower’ pose make for a lovely sight.

Chaeryeong takes out the golden cookies that she has baked from the oven giving an all-knowing smile to the camera. Carrots and oranges, later on sipping from a glass of candies, Chaeryeong is the perfect sweet lover.

Yuna is going through her myriad of colourful clothes as her eyes turn playful. She twirls in delight on deciding on a pink jacket and jumps around in the images. Yuna looks ready to work at a café as doughnuts find intricate icing on them.

ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ will release on September 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

