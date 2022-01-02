ITZY to host their first in person fan meeting, 'ITZY, MIDZY, Fly!' on THIS date

ITZY's 1st official fan meeting 'ITZY, MIDZY, Fly!' will take place on February 19 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST) at the Yes 24 Live Hall in Seoul. The event will also be streamed online for global fans via Beyond LIVE, connecting ITZY members with MIDZY! This will also mark ITZY's first fan event since the group's 'Fan Party Live' in March of 2020.

The talented five-member girl group debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album, 'It'z Different'. The members consist of Yeji, Ryujin, Lia, Yuna and Chaeryeong, and they each joined JYP Entertainment after having successfully passed auditions and training extensively to debut. Their many accolades include - Rookie of the Year, New Artist of the Year, 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist, and the New Artist Award; making them the first and only K-pop girl group to achieve a 'Rookie Grand Slam'!

Meanwhile, the music video for ITZY's hit song 'WANNABE' reached 400 million views on YouTube on December 21, 2021. This is not only a first in their career but also makes ITZY the first among 4th generation K-pop groups to reach this mark. Additionally, 'WANNABE' is the fastest song by JYP Entertainment’s girl groups to reach this milestone.

The music video for the song from ITZY’s second mini-album, 'IT’z ME', was released on March 9, 2020, meaning that it took just over one year, nine months, and 11 days for the video to surpass 400 million views.

