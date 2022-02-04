ITZY, Kep1er, Brave Girls & VIVIZ to join ‘Queendom 2’? Here’s who we think should be on the survival show

Get your crowns ready, because the rightful heirs are ascending! Giving way to not one but multiple Queens, Mnet has announced the return of its highly anticipated survival show. Premiering for the first time in August 2019, the season one of ‘Queendom’ saw Park Bom, AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl and (G)I-DLE compete for a win.

In the end, RBW’s MAMAMOO came out on top. With the show garnering praise from the audience, male participant versions were launched with ‘Road To Kingdom’, followed by ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Now, Mnet has announced the return of ‘Queendom’ with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon hopping on as the MC.

On February 4, industry insiders revealed that popular names from the girl group scene were approached to feature on the show and that they are in the final stages of locking the lineup. Among those in talks were ITZY, Kep1er, Brave Girls and VIVIZ who are some of the flag bearers in the K-pop world. The reps of ‘Queendom 2’ have confirmed that they have indeed approached various girl groups however nothing has been confirmed.

To add some suggestions from our end, girl groups IVE and STAYC who are receiving a lot of love from the masses and soloists Jeon Somi and Kwon Eunbi would make up for the perfect additions to the lineup as it premieres on March 31 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST).

