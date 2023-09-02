ITZY member Lia confirmed to not appear on Music Core and fansign due to health issues

On September 2, JYP Entertainment released an official statement to confirm that ITZY’s Lia will be sitting out of MBC’s Music Core and the new fan sign as well as video call event to commemorate the release of their 7th mini album KILL MY DOUBT. They did it because she has ongoing health issues and since they take artists’ health seriously, they did not want to risk her falling sick even more. They have not said when she will be back or what health issues she is suffering from but they hope to see her healthy and happy again!

ITZY’s activities:

JYP Entertainment recently posted an enrollment poster for the third official fan club on ITZY's social media handles. They said that anybody can join ITZY's fan club called MIDZY 3 from 7:00 PM KST on September fourth. Additionally, it stated that ITZY's official channel will provide additional information regarding this in the future. With their distinctive charm, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna present a school look concept in this poster. The setting is reminiscent of a school music club. ITZY will expand their activities and release their first regular album, RINGO, on October 18 in Japan, along with the song's title track of the same name. The title song RINGO contains an intense message, 'We should make our own story, but not a story that is like a fantasy'.

ITZY’s latest release:

ITZY released the 7th mini album KILL MY DOUBT and the title song CAKE on July 31st. The gathering, who made their first comeback of 2023, stood out by flaunting their performance with addicting music and choreography. The title song CAKE is a song that contains the message, 'We should dispose of the concerns just in the way we eat a cake in one bite' and is portrayed with brilliant and positive energy. What's more, the dance challenge video of #CakeChallenge is acquiring prominence for the fun of watching it and in addition for the groovy choreography that causes you to want to make and eat a cake as the verses go very well alongside the dance.

