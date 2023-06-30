ITZY members look lost and heartbroken in new concept teasers for pre-release track BET ON ME

Teaser posters for the music video for ITZY's new song BET ON ME have been released. ITZY will deliver another mini album KILL MY DOUBT on July 31st and get back in the saddle in around 8 months. The first of the three music videos, BET ON ME, which serves as a preview of the forthcoming album KILL MY DOUBT, is the first to be released sequentially.

BET ON ME:

JYP piqued interest in the new song and music video by posting individual teaser posters for BET ON ME on its official social media handles on June 30. This teaser, which looks like a movie character poster, shows five ITZY members' youthful faces. While Lia stared straight into the camera with her hair in pigtails, Yeji put on a black hoodie and looked off into the distance. Ryujin showed a despairing articulation in a comfortable climate, and Chaeryeong's eyes shone as the breeze blew her hair. The most youthful, Yuna, inclined her back some place, maintaining eye contact with her as she profoundly searched in thought. Like the secret banner that makes a close to home state of mind, the feelings of the five individuals in the music video and the story to be told to watchers develop. Since BET ON ME was written by J.Y. Park, JYP's representative producer, the fans have high hopes for the synergy that ‘ITZY X J.Y Park’ will produce. On July 3, the complete music video for BET ON ME, which is getting a lot of attention from fans, will be released.

ITZY’s comeback:

Previously, JYP Entertainment declared the rebound by posting the new collection track rundown and video for ITZY's 'KILL MY DOUBT'. Cake, Bet on Me, None of My Business, Bratty, Psychic Lover, and Kill Shot are among the tracks on this album. Black Eyed Pilseung, who was in charge of composing and arranging TWICE's hit songs Like OOH-AHH, CHEER UP, TT and LIKEY, wrote the title track, CAKE. In this video that was made as part of the comeback promotion for their new album, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna showcased their flawless visuals.

