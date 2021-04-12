ITZY members reveal tracklist for their upcoming mini album, Guess Who

ITZY has shared exciting new information about their upcoming comeback! Read on to find out.

One of the coolest new girl groups in town is ITZY! The talented girls who debuted on February 11, 2019, have been making waves with their cute looks and girl-crush concept! The girls debuted with their album It'z Different. In a span of two years, they have earned many accolades from fans and the industry. On April 12 at midnight KST, ITZY revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album Guess Who, which will be released later this month.

Guess Who will have six unique and interesting tracks, including the title track Mafia in the Morning, which is co-produced, written and composed by JYP Entertainment's founder Park Jin Young himself! Other tracks include Sorry Not Sorry, Kidding Me, Tennis, Shoot and Wild Wild West. The layout gives a mysterious and badass vibe, something different from their previous songs.

You can check out the tracklist below:

Meanwhile, ITZY became the first musical act to join the ranks of top-tier supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Storm Reed in becoming Maybelline New York's global brand ambassadors. ITZY also released a song for their fans titled MIDZY, at their first-ever official fan party. ITZY will be releasing Guess Who on April 30, 1 pm KST. It looks promising already.

