ITZY members transform into queens in the new set of concept photos for upcoming album ‘CHECKMATE’

According to JYP Entertainment on June 27, ITZY released the second concept photo of her new album 'CHECKMATE' through the official social media handles. In the released concept photo, ITZY showed off her queenly beauty while wearing a golden crown and posing in a signature pose.

In addition, each individual photo in a romantic atmosphere revealed their individuality to the fullest, raising expectations for a comeback. Along with their comeback, they will start their first world tour in August. The tour kicked off at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park for two days from August 6 to 7, Los Angeles on October 26, Phoenix on 29, Dallas on November 1, Houston on 3, Atlanta on 5, Chicago on 7 , Boston on the 10th, and New York on the 13th, in eight cities in the United States.

JYP Entertainment previously published the first concept film and photo on the official social media handles and first revealed the alluring comeback visual. In the video, ITZY wore a brightly shining crown and radiated the aspect of a full-fledged queen. They exuded a luxurious and elegant charm with gorgeous accessories and dresses, and their firm eyes and expressions staring at the camera gave a glimpse into the soft charisma of the five members.

This album is the first new album in about 10 months since the first full-length album 'CRAZY IN LOVE' released in September last year. Accordingly, various teasing contents such as concept films, tracklists, title posters, individual photos, album spoilers, and music video teasers are being prepared to raise the fever. On July 15th, the day of the comeback, we will communicate with global MIDZY through Twitter Blue Room and Mnet comeback special.

