ITZY, Oh My Girl & Brave Girls CONFIRM their attendance for 2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS

The upcoming 2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS’ performer lineup is already amazing! As of August 26, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ITZY, Super Junior, Hwang Chi Yeol, SEVENTEEN, and BTS have been revealed so far as the performing artists for the 2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS. Previously, BTS, SEVENTEEN, Super Junior and Hwang Chi Yeol confirmed their attendance.

THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS is an important award show for recognising the leading K-pop acts. The winners for the awards are decided through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges and participation scores of domestic as well as international fans. The event will be streamed online again this year to protect artists and fans during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. The ceremony will be held on October 2 as an “on-tact” event, which refers to an event that is “online” and “contact-free.”

Meanwhile, Oh My Girl's 'Dun Dun Dance' (Japanese ver.) single album will be hitting store shelves on September 22, and will be available in three unique versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B and finally, a regular edition. Fans can look forward to the album containing not only the Japanese version of Oh My Girl's 2021 hit 'Dun Dun Dance' but also Japanese versions of 'Dolphin' and 'Nonstop'!

