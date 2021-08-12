ITZY plan to be ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ with a new album; Poster UNVEILED

MIDZYs, it’s time to celebrate! There is another album coming our way.

On 13 August, at midnight KST (13 August 8:30 PM IST), the five-member group announced their upcoming comeback. ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ will be the group’s first full-length album, released on September 24. A funky comeback poster was shared announcing the title track ‘LOCO’.

‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ will be made available to the fans at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) as revealed on the official social media accounts of ITZY. The poster, set in a dark black background has graffiti-like lettering on it with the words ‘ITZY’, ‘THE 1st ALBUM’, ‘TITLE and ‘LOCO’ can be spotted with multiple repetitions of the album name ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’, all over it. A colourful and vibrant poster overall, it has made fans excited for all that seems to be in store with this album. Check out the poster below.

Splattered with multi-coloured hearts, there is an image of what seems to be one of the ITZY members inside one. Only her hands holding a burning lighter can be seen on it, with a sequinned outfit behind. This will be the group’s first studio album as they have previously released 4 mini-albums since their debut in 2019. Their last release was ‘Guess Who’ with title song ‘MAFIA In the Morning’ in April this year.

ITZY is a five-piece group under JYP Entertainment made up of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, talented artists that have left no stone unturned for making their debut successful. With each comeback, fans have found more catchy songs and simultaneously trendy moves that have gone viral across the world.

We are already excited for ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: An Indian MIDZY expresses her love for ITZY, says they’re like rays of sunshine for her