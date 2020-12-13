ITZY: Rising stars & style connoisseurs to look out for; Here are the best trends to learn from the girl group

We are curating the best trends to cop from the all-girl band ITZY, scroll down to see our pick of the best trends displayed by the band!

It hasn’t been long since ITZY debuted, but they’re already bagging awards across all platforms and gaining more and more momentum fans with their unique sound, bright personalities, and undeniable talent. It’s not hard to see why they’re being called monster rookies. Members Yeji, Yuna, Ryujin, Lia, and Chaeryeong each have their own charms that viewers can’t resist, but there’s one more thing that fans are often looking forward to seeing aside from their performances: their stylish, eclectic fashion that sets the trend among today’s Gen Z. Here are some of their best fashion and beauty looks that are definitely 10 out of 10!

1. Back to school: The school uniform concept is nothing new in K-pop, with many groups have performed in the same look. It’s because it usually symbolizes youth, fun, and carefree life. But ITZY usually gives their own take on this preppy style by combining edgy, and sporty elements in mismatched items that still look cohesive when they’re together.

2. Army girls: Camouflage prints were given a sporty and sexy vibe in one of ITZY’s performances, with details and cuts that gave this uniform diverse combinations. They didn’t go for the typical army shades such as khaki, grey, and brown, and instead added touches of colours like yellow and bright orange. Fishnet pieces were also added as inner and outerwear to make a bold statement.

3. Bright like a diamond: These beautiful girls are shining with their stunning looks and stage presence, but their sequined, embellished, and glittery outfits make them glow a little bit more. The outfits also feature different textures and materials. Some of the most unique pieces include metallic pastels, holographic accessories, and bejewelled denim.

4. Splash of colours: ITZY often brings a combination of colours that welcome you to their fun, energetic, and dynamic stages. From iridescent shades of neon to subtle pops of colour, the group is always on top of the trends with their chic streetwear aesthetic.

5. Fashion event and red-carpet-ready: Whether it’s casual streetwear or more dressy looks, the girls know how to play with their looks so they will always stand out. They wear clean, minimalist, and sleek all-white outfits that were a refreshing contrast on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A ONCE from India thinks TWICE leader Jihyo's face is more beautiful than the moon

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×