ITZY’s Chaeryeong and CRAVITY’s Wonjin test positive for COVID-19

On February 16, JYP Entertainment released a statement sharing that ITZY’s Chaeryeong has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, she received a positive diagnosis on the afternoon of February 16. Chaeryeong had been in self-quarantine after testing negative on a PCR test on February 12, but she underwent a second PCR test after testing positive on a self-test kit on the morning of February 15.

Chaeryeong currently has no symptoms other than coughing and a headache, and is receiving treatment at home according to the guidelines of the disease control authorities. Following ITZY’s member Lia on February 12, and Yeji on February 14, Chaeryeong is the third member of the girl group to have tested positive this week.

Meanwhile, Starship Entertainment has also released a statement today, sharing that boy group CRAVITY’s member Wonjin has tested positive for COVID-19 on February 15, making him the eighth member of the group to receive a positive diagnosis. On February 12, the agency had announced that CRAVITY’s Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin had received positive results after undergoing PCR tests on February 11.

The members are currently concentrating on treatment and rest at home, keeping with the government health authorities’ guidelines. At present, CRAVITY’s Woobin is the only member of the group to have received a negative diagnosis, and is continuing to quarantine separately while checking with self-testing kits. All of the group’s activities are presently halted, and CRAVITY’s album release scheduled for February 22 has also been postponed.

We wish good health and a speedy recovery to all the artists.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Park Ji Hoon confirmed as lead in new webtoon based school drama