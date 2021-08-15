ITZY’s Chaeryeong performs a slick and powerful rendition for STUDIO CHOOM’s ‘Artist of the Month’

ITZY's Chaeryeong was selected as 'Artist Of The Month' for August for M2's 'STUDIO CHOOM'. Mnet digital studio M2 released a spotlight video of Chaeryeong ITZY's 'Artist of August' of 'Artist Of The Month' on the digital channel of 'Studio Dance' on August 9. In this spotlight video, Chaeryeong's practice scenes, behind-the-scenes stories, and interviews, which burn her passion at every moment, caught attention. On August 14, STUDIO CHOOM released the performance video and it was burning hot!

The performance was bold, eccentric and amazing to watch. Chaeryeong lived up to her title as the ‘lead dancer’ of her group and gave a passionate performative piece on Camila Cabello’s 'Cry for Me;. Dressed in a white asymmetrical dress, contrasting her wine-red hair and dark looks, she completely knocked out of the park. The song is a hot number- with jazzy instrumental and hints of hip-hop, Chaeryeong was able to express the anger, anguish and despair the lyrics convey in a fluid and bold manner.

As the number of views of the performance video of 'River', a collaboration between 'Studio Dance' and ITZY's Yeji, released in March, surpassed 20 million views and caught the attention of fans around the world, interest in Chaeryeong's episode is also heating up.

'Artist of the Month' is a monthly video where one can see the splendid performances of idols specialized in dance. It is loved by global fans because one can watch the brilliant performances of dancers representing K-pop as well as in-depth stories about dance.

M2's 'STUDIO CHOOM' is a K-pop dance channel created by dance crews and artists specializing in dance. As of August, the number of subscribers has reached 3.07 million and the cumulative number of views has exceeded 1.1 billion views, and is constantly gaining popularity.

