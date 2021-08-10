ITZY’s Chaeryeong shares a SPECIAL message for MIDZYs on being the ‘Artist of the Month’

Studio Choom has announced the ‘Artist of the Month’ for August and it is none other than the sweet Chaeryeong from the girl group ITZY. Fans were over the moon after finding out about this month’s artist. Ahead of the very anticipated performance from Chaeryeong, a video has been shared by Studio Choom where the singer is expressing her views on being chosen.

In the video, she introduces herself as the 8th month’s artist and delves into how much of an honour it is for her to be able to shoot such an amazing choreography video. Chaeryeong further speaks about it being an opportunity for her to show who she is as an artist, especially as a person who loves dancing.

Chaeryeong seems to have prepared her performance with a lot of passion and grit as she will be dancing to Camila Cabello’s ‘Cry for Me’. Using her own style for displaying well-practiced angles, Chaeryong’s strong dance history and impressive expressions have been conveyed throughout the video.

A small snippet of the actual shoot has been included as the talented dancer speaks about the importance dance holds in her life. Even when she hates it, Chaeryeong wishes to keep dancing as soon as she listens to music.

Speaking to her fans Chaeryeong says, “MIDZY, I worked hard to show you guys a great performance so please watch it with love! Thank you for always believing in me and supporting me.” Watch below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: A peep into ITZY’s Yeji’s daily life through her new vlog

Are you excited for Chaeryeong’s performance? Let us know below.