ITZY’s latest comeback ‘Sneakers’ crosses 100 million views on YouTube one month after release

The music video for 'Sneakers', the title song of the mini album 'Checkmate' released on July 15th, exceeded 100 million YouTube views on August 27th. With this, from the debut songs 'Dalla Dalla' to 'ICY', 'Wannabe', 'Not Shy', 'Mafia’, 'Loco', and 'Sneakers' have a total of 7 100 million-viewed music videos.

ITZY set various own best records with the album 'Checkmate'. The album surpassed the pre-order amount of 72665 copies and achieved 472,394 copies in the Initial Chodong (record sales for a week as of the release date) based on the album counting site Hanteo Chart. In addition, on the afternoon of the 26th, based on the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart), the shipment exceeded 940,000 copies, achieving its own best performance.

ITZY will open their first world tour 'ITZY's First World Tour Checkmate' at SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park on September 6th and 7th then October 26th in Los Angeles, USA on the 29th, Phoenix on the 29th, and on November 1st. Dallas, LA on November 3rd, Atlanta on the 5th, Chicago on the 7th, Boston on the 10th, and New York on the 13th, holding a solo concert in 8 cities in the Americas, continuing their global popularity.

ITZY is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment and consisting of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album ‘It'z Different’. Their accolades include Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards; they are the first K-pop girl group to achieve such a ‘Rookie Grand Slam’.

