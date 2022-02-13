ITZY’s Lia and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms

On February 13, ITZY’s Lia tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms and conducted a self-kit test. Due to the predicament, ITZY's 3rd anniversary live was also cancelled, even after the rest of the members tested negative. JYP Entertainment also shared an official statement:

"Hello this is JYP Entertainment

We would like to inform you about ITZY member Lia and the live schedule for the 3rd anniversary of his debut scheduled for today. On the morning of February 12th, Leah tested positive in the COVID-19 self-diagnosis kit procedure for scheduled attendance. Immediately she went to the hospital and conducted a PCR test and is waiting for the current results. Lia has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently self-isolating without any special symptoms. We will report the results of the PCR test and take the necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authority. The members except Leah all had their voices in today's self-diagnosis kit test. We have preemptively conducted a PCR test and are waiting for the current results. So I would like to inform you that the live to commemorate the third anniversary of today's debut will be cancelled. Leah and other members will inform you of PCR results and future schedules. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to the fans who were waiting for their third anniversary of debut. We prioritise artist health so that they can greet my fans in a healthy way. We will do our best to treat and help Lia recover

Thank you"

CNBLUE’s Yong Hwa conducted a self-test kit test as a preemptive response as he was experiencing mild sore throat symptoms. After taking his PCR test on February 12, the test result came out positive in the morning of February 13. Here’s the full statement from FNC Entertainment:-

"Hello.

This is FNC Entertainment.

CNBLUE's Jung Yonghwa has been tested positive for COVID-19. Jung Yonghwa currently only has mild sore throat symptoms, and until he is diagnosed with complete recovery, he will be self-quarantining and following the necessary measures according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities and focus on the treatment with sufficient rest. We ask for your understanding, and we will do our best to faithfully comply with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities for the artist's quick recovery."

