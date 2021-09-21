ITZY’s ‘LOCO’ to premiere on The Kelly Clarkson Show on THIS date; Trendy music video teaser released

The ITZY girls have another performance planned for you! On September 21, ITZY announced that the girl group will premiere their performance of their upcoming release ‘LOCO’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. The stage will be presented just days after the release of the ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ album, on September 27 at 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST).

ITZY is gearing up for the release of their much anticipated first full-length album and has been presenting the fans with colourful and delectable looking content. As the musical guests for the American daytime talk show which is broadcasted to millions, ITZY has set itself up for countless eyeballs to admire the beauty brought on by them with every performance. Check out the announcement on the group’s social media below.

Prior to this, ITZY also released the first music video tease for the title track ‘LOCO’ with a very Gen Z vibe which is correspondent with the group. With the double-tap of a finger, the portrait mode teaser begins with member Ryujin’s face as she snaps a cheeky selfie. Yuna is close by keeping all her attention to the smartphone in her hand. Lia is twirling her hair with a sweet smile on her face while Chaeryeong is dancing to the beats. Yeji finishes it off with her own swipe motion, her pink highlights grabbing the spotlight.

The girls gather in for a selfie of their own going from casually dressed to teen divas with a swift turn. Giggling and winking, they set off the prelude to what we are assuming will be the next go-to dance move, ‘SWIPE’.

ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ will release on September 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ITZY girls are confectionery enthusiasts in playful new teasers for ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’

Are you excited for the release of CRAZY IN LOVE’? Let us know below.