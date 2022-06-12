ITZY’s MV for debut track ‘DALLA DALLA’ hits new YouTube milestone; Find out

On June 12, around 3:30 pm KST (12 pm IST), girl group ITZY reached a new milestone on YouTube with the music video for ‘DALLA DALLA’, their debut track. The music video crossed the 300 million views mark earlier today on the platform. This makes it ITZY’s second music video to reach this milestone after their music video for ‘WANNABE’.

As the video was originally released on February 11, 2019, at midnight KST (February 10, 2019, at 8:30 pm IST), this means it took ‘DALLA DALLA’ just over three years and four months to reach the 300 million mark on YouTube.

Watch ITZY’s debut music video for ‘DALLA DALLA’ again, below:

At the time of its release, ‘DALLA DALLA’ had become the most viewed debut music video by a K-pop group in 24 hours, with 17.1 million views. Further, it went on to become the fastest K-pop debut music video to reach 100 million views. ‘DALLA DALLA’ was also ranked number two on the list of most popular music videos of 2019 on YouTube in South Korea.

Released as the lead single from ITZY’s debut single album ‘IT’z Different’, the song puts emphasis on embracing individuality and the theme of self-confidence. The song was a commercial success in South Korea, and peaked at number two on Billboard's K-pop Hot 100 chart (dated March 16).

Meanwhile, ITZY is currently gearing up to make their comeback on July 15, with their mini album ‘CHECKMATE’. The comeback was announced on June 1 (IST) through a poster detailing ITZY’s promotion schedule for the same.

Further, ITZY will also be setting off on their very first world tour (also titled ‘CHECKMATE’) in August, after dropping their mini album.

