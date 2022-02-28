ITZY’s Ryujin & LOONA’s HaSeul, YeoJin & ViVi test positive for COVID-19; Changes to schedules announced

ITZY’s Ryujin and LOONA’s HaSeul, YeoJin, and ViVi have tested positive for COVID-19. On February 27, JYP Entertainment released a statement, sharing that ITZY’s Ryujin had received a positive result on a self-test kit. Following this, Ryujin went to a hospital to receive a PCR test to confirm the result. As a result, ITZY’s live broadcast that had been scheduled for February 27 was also postponed.

Later that day, JYP Entertainment released a second statement, this time confirming Ryujin’s positive diagnosis received via a PCR test. According to the statement, Ryujin has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and currently has no symptoms apart from a mild cough. At present, she is being treated at home.

Additionally, BlockBerry Creative announced on February 28, that girl group LOONA’s members HaSeul, YeoJin, and ViVi have also tested positive for COVID-19. While YeoJin has received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, HaSeul and ViVi have each received two doses at present. The three members have halted all activities, and are resting while taking necessary precautions.

The remaining members of the group are currently awaiting PCR test results. Owing to several members of the group being diagnosed with COVID-19, LOONA will be unable to participate in the filming of Round 1 competition performances of Mnet’s ‘Queendom 2’ that was scheduled to take place today, February 28.

‘Queendom 2’ is the second season of Mnet’s much-loved idol competition program, and is set to feature VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, Kep1er, and Hyolyn as participants, with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon as the host.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé tests positive for COVID-19; Partially cancels overseas schedule