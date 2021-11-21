ITZY’s Ryujin wows audience with an entrancing dance cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Therefore I Am’

ITZY member Ryujin was selected as the 'Artist Of The Month' in November 2021 by the K-Pop dance channel 'STUDIO CHOOM'. 'Artist of the Month' is special content that shows performances and interviews of artists specialized in the dance genre which are usually posted on YouTube and Facebook.

M2 released a performance video of Ryujin on November 20th. Through this, Ryujin presented a performance using Billie Eilish's 'Therefore I Am'. Ryujin embodied the creepy and spicy voice of Billie Eilish in her performance. The sass, clean lines, beautiful expressions and the outfits made the fans and non-fans get giddy over Ryujin. The fans on Twitter went crazy over her performance, calling her ‘Artist of the Decade’ as she continued to prove her ‘girl crush’ image.

One said, “nothing could've made me prepare for the intro! you are INSANE SHIN RYUJIN”. Another said, “YEJI served femme fatale, CHAERYEONG served grace and fluidity and RYUJIN served swag and attitude. If I see another tweet that says "I wanna see diversity", just so you know, these three girls served completely different vibes.” Another fan said, “the way her facial expressions were incorporated with tutting. RYUJIN ARTIST OF THE DECADE”.

and i feel that's why the lesbian rate is going up in this country



RYUJIN ARTIST OF THE DECADE#RYUJINTakesAOTM #AOTM_Ryujin @ITZYofficial pic.twitter.com/drqhJgWGZU — (@fieryujin) November 20, 2021

Ryujin is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer under JYP Entertainment. She is the main rapper, a lead dancer, a sub-vocalist, and the center of South Korean girl group ITZY. In her pre-debut days, Ryujin became a contestant on the survival show ‘MIXNINE’. She ranked 1st place in the finale, however, was eliminated when the boys' team won against the girls', thus ultimately not being able to debut.

