ITZY’s WANNABE, Not Shy, LOCO & more: Which of the girl group’s title tracks is your favourite?

Consisting of five members, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, ITZY is a girl group under JYP Entertainment. They debuted in February 2019 with their single album ‘IT’z Different’ and got their first music show win only eight days after their debut.

Earlier this year, ITZY celebrated their third debut anniversary. The girl group will soon be returning with their upcoming mini album ‘CHECKMATE’ on July 15, following which they will be setting off on their very first world tour. Also titled ‘CHECKMATE’, the world tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, with two nights of concerts in August.

While we await ITZY’s comeback with ‘CHECKMATE’, we’ve put together a fun way for you to revisit the talented girl group’s previous releases. Which title track released by ITZY holds a special place in your heart? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below:

