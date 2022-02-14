ITZY’s Yeji tests positive for COVID 19 following Lia; Yuna tests negative

After ITZY’s Lia, fellow member Yeji has also tested positive for COVID-19. JYP Entertainment released an official statement on February 14, sharing that after she received an inconclusive result on her PCR test preemptively taken on the morning of February 12, Yeji retook the test on the morning of February 13, this time receiving a positive result.

According to the statement, Yeji has already completed the second dose of her vaccine and is currently being treated at home. The ITZY member has no symptoms other than a mild fever at present.

JYP Entertainment had previously announced that ITZY’s Lia tested positive on February 12, following which the girl group’s third anniversary YouTube live broadcast scheduled for that day was cancelled. Meanwhile, though the other four members’ self-test kit results came out negative, they all underwent additional PCR tests as a precautionary measure. Going by the agency’s February 14 update, Yeji has tested positive alongside Lia, while Yuna has received a negative test result and is currently in self-quarantine, keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities.

You can read the agency’s official statement released on February 14, below:

“Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

This is to inform you that ITZY’s Yeji was confirmed to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on the morning of February 14.

Previously, Yeji received an inconclusive result on the PCR test conducted preemptively on the morning of February 12, so underwent a PCR retest on the morning of February 13, and tested positive on the morning of February 14.

Yeji has already completed the second dose of her vaccine and currently has no symptoms other than a mild fever, and is undergoing at-home treatment.

Yuna received a negative test result.

She has already completed the second dose of her vaccine and is in self-quarantine going by the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

We will do our best to focus on treatment and recovery, considering the health of the artist as a top priority.

Thank you.”

We wish good health and a speedy recovery to ITZY’s Yeji and Lia.

